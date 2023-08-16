The last time Kolisi started a Test, he teamed up with Franco Mostert and Evan Roos as back row partners.
The Du Toit engine is again starting to develop a menacing purr, while Wiese needs to engage a bigger gear to underline his credentials as the Boks go-to start at No 8.
As part of their six/two configuration on the bench, Nienaber can call on Mostert, Marco van Staden and Duane Vermeulen; the Boks have considerable bulk waiting in the wings.
Wales, who slipped to 10th in the World Rugby rankings and are now below Fiji, will want to atone for their defeat in London last weekend.
They squandered a golden opportunity to get another win at Twickenham when they let England off the hook.
They lacked composure and killer instinct when they had England, who had players sent off the field, on the rack and faded in the closing minutes as the hosts grabbed a 19-17 win.
Wales, however, have established a good record against the Boks outside South Africa over the past decade.
In the last meeting in Cardiff in 2021, the Boks' 23-18 win broke an eight-year drought in Wales. Frans Malherbe, who was on the winning side when he made his debut in Cardiff in 2013, has not won there since.
Kolisi and Hendrikse need minutes for Boks against Wales: Nienaber
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Siya Kolisi and Jaden Hendrikse will remain on the pitch for as long as their match fitness allows when the Springboks play Wales in a Rugby World Cup warm-up Test in Cardiff on Saturday.
Captain Kolisi and scrumhalf Hendrikse will play their first Test of the year in the Springboks' penultimate clash before the kickoff of the World Cup and they will not be eased back.
Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber made it clear he wants to expose them to as much of the action as possible.
“They are ready and fit to go,” Nienaber said after Kolisi recovered from a knee injury while Hendrikse was on the sidelines with a shoulder injury followed by family bereavement.
“It is important of us, the more games you have before the start of the World Cup to give them exposure and game minutes, the better. It is nice to have them available for two warm-up games. As long as they stay productive — the moment they lose their productivity we'll probably substitute them,” said Nienaber.
Both last represented the Boks when the world champions beat England at Twickenham in November last year.
Nienaber is enthused by Kolisi's return. Their long-time captain was never out of the Bok brains trust's World Cup reckoning despite suffering a serious knee injury in April.
“It is always nice to get an experienced player such as Siya back. He's been captain for the past six years we've been involved with the team. He always brings a lekker vibe. It is awesome to have him back in the build-up and training sessions.
“He did his rehab with us. He was part of meetings and team sessions. He has been part of the team from the start. He's worked hard and deserves it.”
The missing part of the puzzle, however, is game time before the start of the World Cup.
The last time Kolisi formed a back row combination with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese the Boks fell short 19-16 in a tight and tense Test against Ireland in Dublin last year.
Captain Siya Kolisi back for Springboks in huge World Cup boost
