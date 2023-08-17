Rugby

Bok prop Ox Nché admits he feared not making World Cup squad after injury

17 August 2023 - 10:34
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Ox Nché during a Springboks training session at Cardiff Metropolitan University in Wales on August 14 2023.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok prop Ox Nché had genuine fears he might miss out on the World Cup squad after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle injury last month.

The powerful Nché was forced to withdraw from the Boks’ opening Rugby Championship win over Australia at Loftus in Pretoria after suffering the injury that turned out not to be as serious as feared. 

As the Springboks prepared in Cardiff to take on Wales in Saturday's Rugby World Cup warm-up Test (4.15pm), Nché said he is determined to hit the ground running as he works on getting to full fitness. 

“It did cross my mind a few times because everyone who got the chance to play [while he was injured] played well,” said Nché, who tore his muscle in the gym. 

“I missed out on opportunities and while props were playing well, I did have doubts that everyone was doing well and the team was building well. The thought [that he could miss out] did come through my mind but I am grateful to be here.” 

Nché spent weeks on the sidelines working on rehabilitation and the powerhouse front-rower can’t wait to get back in the thick of things. 

“I am excited that I am getting a chance to play, my focus now is on doing my best for the team and making a good impression in this Welsh Test.

“I am taking it match by match and as much as I am excited for the coming World Cup, it's about getting back to full confidence and building from where I left off.” 

Rugby World Cup pool B | Boks, Ireland headline ‘pool of death’

Pool B is arguably the “group of death” at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

Nché said the World Cup warm-up matches are important for players to find their rhythm and coaches to finalise combinations. 

“I wasn’t there during the previous World Cup [which the Boks won in Japan in 2019], but these warm-up games give us a lot of time to prepare.

“For the past few games, the squad has been rotated and a few combinations were tried by the coaches. Everyone has had a go and will be better prepared.” 

Speedy winger Cheslin Kolbe agreed warm-up matches are important. He said there is a bustle among players as the World Cup kickoff approaches.

“There is a lot of buzz within the group after the squad for the World Cup was announced. It is nice that we are getting to play more games leading up to the tournament and that is beneficial to the team. It is good preparation and the management is able to find combinations.” 

The Springboks meet the All Blacks at Twickenham in London in their final warm-up Test on August 25. They kick off their World Cup pool B campaign against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.

Kolisi and Hendrikse need minutes for Boks against Wales: Nienaber

Siya Kolisi and Jaden Hendrikse will remain on the pitch for as long as their match fitness allows when the Springboks play Wales in a Rugby World ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Scottish Van der Merwe wings his way to World Cup

The Springboks’ pool B rivals Scotland have included Duhan van der Merwe in their Rugby World Cup squad despite the winger limping off injured ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Etzebeth, Erasmus send warning on Boks’ World Cup opener against Scots

Unpredictable Scotland will be gunning to knock the Springboks off their perch when the sides collide in a pivotal opening World Cup showdown on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rugby World Cup pool A | Epic tussle between hosts France and All Blacks

Hosts France, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to claim the Webb Ellis Cup, and three-time World Cup winners New Zealand headline the Rugby World ...
Sport
1 week ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Ireland's Johnny Sexton set for last dance

Having played a crucial role in helping Ireland reign supreme in the 2023 Six Nations Championship, Irish veteran flyhalf Johnny Sexton will be key ...
Sport
6 days ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf

Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best scrumhalf owing to his masterful all-round game, will aim to lead his nation to World Cup glory ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
