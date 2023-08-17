Nché said the World Cup warm-up matches are important for players to find their rhythm and coaches to finalise combinations.
“I wasn’t there during the previous World Cup [which the Boks won in Japan in 2019], but these warm-up games give us a lot of time to prepare.
“For the past few games, the squad has been rotated and a few combinations were tried by the coaches. Everyone has had a go and will be better prepared.”
Speedy winger Cheslin Kolbe agreed warm-up matches are important. He said there is a bustle among players as the World Cup kickoff approaches.
“There is a lot of buzz within the group after the squad for the World Cup was announced. It is nice that we are getting to play more games leading up to the tournament and that is beneficial to the team. It is good preparation and the management is able to find combinations.”
The Springboks meet the All Blacks at Twickenham in London in their final warm-up Test on August 25. They kick off their World Cup pool B campaign against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.
Bok prop Ox Nché admits he feared not making World Cup squad after injury
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Springbok prop Ox Nché had genuine fears he might miss out on the World Cup squad after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle injury last month.
The powerful Nché was forced to withdraw from the Boks’ opening Rugby Championship win over Australia at Loftus in Pretoria after suffering the injury that turned out not to be as serious as feared.
As the Springboks prepared in Cardiff to take on Wales in Saturday's Rugby World Cup warm-up Test (4.15pm), Nché said he is determined to hit the ground running as he works on getting to full fitness.
“It did cross my mind a few times because everyone who got the chance to play [while he was injured] played well,” said Nché, who tore his muscle in the gym.
“I missed out on opportunities and while props were playing well, I did have doubts that everyone was doing well and the team was building well. The thought [that he could miss out] did come through my mind but I am grateful to be here.”
Nché spent weeks on the sidelines working on rehabilitation and the powerhouse front-rower can’t wait to get back in the thick of things.
“I am excited that I am getting a chance to play, my focus now is on doing my best for the team and making a good impression in this Welsh Test.
“I am taking it match by match and as much as I am excited for the coming World Cup, it's about getting back to full confidence and building from where I left off.”
Rugby World Cup pool B | Boks, Ireland headline ‘pool of death’
Nché said the World Cup warm-up matches are important for players to find their rhythm and coaches to finalise combinations.
“I wasn’t there during the previous World Cup [which the Boks won in Japan in 2019], but these warm-up games give us a lot of time to prepare.
“For the past few games, the squad has been rotated and a few combinations were tried by the coaches. Everyone has had a go and will be better prepared.”
Speedy winger Cheslin Kolbe agreed warm-up matches are important. He said there is a bustle among players as the World Cup kickoff approaches.
“There is a lot of buzz within the group after the squad for the World Cup was announced. It is nice that we are getting to play more games leading up to the tournament and that is beneficial to the team. It is good preparation and the management is able to find combinations.”
The Springboks meet the All Blacks at Twickenham in London in their final warm-up Test on August 25. They kick off their World Cup pool B campaign against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.
READ MORE
Kolisi and Hendrikse need minutes for Boks against Wales: Nienaber
Scottish Van der Merwe wings his way to World Cup
Etzebeth, Erasmus send warning on Boks’ World Cup opener against Scots
Rugby World Cup pool A | Epic tussle between hosts France and All Blacks
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Ireland's Johnny Sexton set for last dance
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos