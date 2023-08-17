Five talking points that the Boks’ warm-up Tests can provide answers to
Next week’s selection against the All Blacks might give a clearer idea of what the Boks’ default setting might be in the World Cup
17 August 2023 - 20:46
The Springboks are fine-tuning ahead of the Rugby World Cup that kicks off next month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.