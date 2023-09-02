Rugby

Wallabies have not lost belief despite poor form, says forward Frost

02 September 2023 - 15:30 By Michael Church
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nick Frost of Australia (left) and Manie Libbok of South Africa during the Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on July 08, 2023.
Nick Frost of Australia (left) and Manie Libbok of South Africa during the Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on July 08, 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Australia forward Nick Frost says the Wallabies can cast aside their poor form at the Rugby World Cup as Eddie Jones' side finalise preparations for their tournament opener against Georgia next Saturday.

The Australians have not won any of their five games since Jones replaced Dave Rennie in January, losing three Rugby Championship matches before suffering defeats against New Zealand and France in the build-up to the finals in France.

“It is disappointing not having those results, but again we're at a World Cup and every game counts from here,” Frost said.

“It hasn't started yet,” he added.

“No one has won a game and no one has lost a game. We're ready to rip in and we're looking forward to it.”

The Wallabies lost to South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand in July and finished at the bottom of the Rugby Championship standings before a second loss to the All Blacks prompted Jones to make substantial changes to his squad.

The former England coach dropped experienced duo Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper from his World Cup selection and, though the Australians lost their next game against France, Foster stressed that the team is building confidence.

“We've always had that belief,” Frost said. “We said this after our first game against South Africa, we said it after our second [a 34-31 loss against Argentina]. We always had that belief and we know we're an improving team that's got a lot of growth in us.”

The Wallabies kick off their campaign in Pool C against the Georgians before facing Fiji, Wales and Portugal, with only the first two finishers in the group advancing to the knockout rounds. “It's always going to be tough,” Frost said.

“Each game is really important and when you get there — if you get there — to the top two you've got to earn the right to play there the next week. You've got to front up and give it your best.

"(Georgia) are quite a quality side and there is a lot of respect there. They're big men and love their set-piece so we've got to take them on in that battle up front which will be a good, exciting spectacle.”

Reuters

MORE:

Review criticises New Zealand Rugby for 'unsustainable' model

New Zealand Rugby is presiding over a sport in decline and needs urgent reform to address dysfunction in its leadership structure and fix the ...
Sport
1 day ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | France’s nine sparkling stadiums

A guide to all the nine of the 2023 Rugby World Cup stadiums.
Sport
1 day ago

Boks in better position than four years ago, says assistant coach Stick

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick insists the Rugby World Cup holders are in a “better position” going into this edition than they were at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Like what you see on the pitch? Here are 5 rugby players to follow on the 'Gram

See which top players should be on your follow list during this year's Rugby World Cup.
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Sainz on pole for Ferrari's home Italian GP Motorsport
  2. Wallabies have not lost belief despite poor form, says forward Frost Rugby
  3. Boks ready to deal with expectation Rugby
  4. Brits bemoans Proteas' slow scoring in opening defeat to Pakistan Cricket
  5. Chiefs coach Ntseki says Sundowns have weaknesses like every other team Soccer

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...