All Blacks midfield weapon Barrett in doubt for World Cup opener

New Zealand midfielder Jordie Barrett is in doubt for the World Cup opener against France while battling knee soreness.

Barrett, who has proved a revelation at inside centre this season after shifting forward, had not trained this week in the lead-up to Friday's game at Stade de France, All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod said.

“He's had the night off and the day off today,” McLeod told New Zealand media from training in Lyon.

“We’ll have to see how he wakes up tomorrow. He’ll have an assessment before [training] to see where he's at, and we’ll go from there.”

The three-time world champions suffered their worst Test defeat with the last month's 35-7 drubbing by South Africa at Twickenham, having won all four previous Tests in 2023.