Rugby

Scotland undaunted by world champ Bok challenge in Marseille

05 September 2023 - 14:21 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Scotland lock Scott Cummings in action during their Six Nations match against Ireland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in March.
Scotland lock Scott Cummings in action during their Six Nations match against Ireland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in March.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Scotland will not be intimidated when they face defending champions South Africa in their opening Pool B fixture at the Rugby World Cup and know exactly what to expect from the Springboks in Marseille on Sunday, lock Scott Cummings said.

The duo are in a pool B that also includes world number one Ireland, and with only two sides advancing to the quarterfinals, neither can afford a slip-up in game one.

There has been much talk about the Springboks’ ‘Bomb Squad’, forwards who come off the bench in the second half to keep the team’s intensity and physicality high for the full 80 minutes.

Cummings knows they will be a big challenge for Scotland, but says they have plans to counter it.

“We are excited for that first game,” Cummings said. South Africa are playing well. We know how they play, they play their style.

“We know what’s coming. There are things we are trying to get up on that. It’s a huge game, first game of the tournament against the last tournament’s champions.”

The Boks have great depth through their squad, allowing them to use their bench effectively, but Cummings believes the same can be said for Scotland these days.

“We’re happy with the depth of the team, there’s real quality of players,” he said.

“One of the strengths is there isn’t much drop-off when certain players don’t play. There is always someone ready to step in and represent the jersey well.

“Whatever my job is in the team I’ll do it to the best of my ability, whether that’s being on the bench, whether it’s starting or whether it is not playing but helping the team out.”

Ireland and South Africa may be many people’s favourites to emerge from the pool, but Cummings says the underdog tag is something Scotland are used to.

“It’s a tough pool we are in and we are going to come up against a lot of tough teams in the next couple of weeks.

“But we’re excited about it. You’re going to have to beat the best teams at some point so why not try to do it in the groups.

“A big team we’re playing, like South Africa, it’s going to be a huge challenge but we’re not going to shy away from it.”

 

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP BUILD-UP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

All the World Cup pools and fixtures here

READ MORE

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Canan Moodie, Springboks’ super-starlet

Canan Moodie, the second-youngest player to represent the Springboks after Francois Steyn, has enjoyed a meteoric rise and is set to star in his ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Boks’ Erasmus, who knows Townsend well, wary of Scots’ ‘lekker squad’

The Springboks must be firing on all cylinders if they want to overcome a powerful Scotland side that will be expertly prepared for battle by coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tearful Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash

French lock Bastien Chalureau insisted on Monday he is not racist amid an outcry over his call-up into the Rugby World Cup squad three years after ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Genius Dupont ready to lead France at World Cup

Antoine Dupont takes the metro when in Paris and his name is one of the country's most banal but everything else about France's Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bok opponents Ireland's 2023 fate inextricably linked again with Sexton

For the third successive World Cup it is hard to separate Ireland's fate from the fitness of Johnny Sexton, their captain and linchpin who will play ...
Sport
2 days ago

MultiChoice and SABC in Rugby World Cup broadcast standoff

Millions of South Africans without pay tv will not be able to watch the Springboks bid to defend their Rugby World Cup title on the SABC if the ...
News
2 days ago

Wallabies have not lost belief despite poor form, says forward Frost

Australia forward Nick Frost says the Wallabies can cast aside their poor form at the Rugby World Cup as Eddie Jones' side finalise preparations for ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Mystery deepens over coach Vilakazi’s sudden Arrows departure Soccer
  2. Ten French phrases you need to know if you're jetting to the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  3. Society has no right to judge: Swallows coach Komphela defends Jali, Mhango, ... Soccer
  4. Fiery Coetzee provides more fast bowling depth for Proteas at World Cup Sport
  5. Scotland undaunted by world champ Bok challenge in Marseille Rugby

Latest Videos

'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral