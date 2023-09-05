Scotland undaunted by world champ Bok challenge in Marseille

Scotland will not be intimidated when they face defending champions South Africa in their opening Pool B fixture at the Rugby World Cup and know exactly what to expect from the Springboks in Marseille on Sunday, lock Scott Cummings said.

The duo are in a pool B that also includes world number one Ireland, and with only two sides advancing to the quarterfinals, neither can afford a slip-up in game one.

There has been much talk about the Springboks’ ‘Bomb Squad’, forwards who come off the bench in the second half to keep the team’s intensity and physicality high for the full 80 minutes.

Cummings knows they will be a big challenge for Scotland, but says they have plans to counter it.