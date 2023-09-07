Bok prop Trevor Nyakane believes shedding light on the digital sphere's darker forces is easier said than done.
Boks Nyakane, Snyman back plan to flush out online trolls, hate speech
Players give World Rugby's initiative the thumbs-up
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
There was high praise for World Rugby's initiative to stamp out online abuse of players and officials. In 2.06m RG Snyman it could not have come from a loftier individual.
“It's definitely a good thing. It is easy to type a message on a social media platform. If it is all directed at one person, or a certain thing, it definitely takes its toll on some people. I'm all for it,” Snyman said at the Springboks' base at Grand Hotel des Sablettes Plage in Toulon.
World Rugby has announced it will implement “transformative measures” to protect match-day officials and players from online abuse during Rugby World Cup France 2023. Some might argue attempts to flush out online trolls may be a bridge too far.
Bok prop Trevor Nyakane believes shedding light on the digital sphere's darker forces is easier said than done.
“They can try. People will always get to you somehow. It is a very good thing. You can try to protect the players but at the end of the day we also have to take responsibility,” he said.
“If you are a bit of a soft-hearted person and don't have a thick skin, maybe try to take it easy on the social media part of things. That can help.
“World Rugby can do what they can. We can also take responsibility of looking after ourselves and minding what we are looking at or what we are reading. It is satisfying to hear this.”
World Rugby has enlisted the help of the Signify Group to protect its online community and take action against hate speech and abuse.
“World Rugby is sending a clear zero-tolerance statement that online abuse will be monitored and action taken where necessary. Wellbeing of participants is a priority for World Rugby and its national unions,” it said in a statement.
Online abuse has been rife in sport and hits a peak at major events like World Cups as athletes perform on the world's biggest stages.
Rugby has not been spared the scourge and its high-profile matches also attract behaviour from a community with dimly lit intentions.
Springbok fans are not immune to the dubious practice, as was evidenced last year when abuse was directed at English referee Wayne Barnes and his wife after the Springboks' defeat to France in Marseille.
World Rugby says it wants to promote and protect the sport’s values and is calling on science for an intervening hand.
“World Rugby is partnering with data science company Signify Group who will use its AI-driven Threat Matrix service to put an online protective shield around all tournament match officials, players and coaches.”
They explained the service will include proactive real-time monitoring from open-source data on key platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram across the tournament.
Coverage will take place across more than 30 languages including images and emojis.
Daily reporting of abusive content and accounts to platforms to ensure appropriate action is taken including abusive content takedown and sanctioning of account holders where platform community guidelines have been broken.
The programme will provide evidence to national associations so they can ban individuals from domestic and international rugby events.
The most egregious cases have the potential to be reported to relevant law enforcement agencies and an ability to unmask the worst abusers who hide behind fake accounts.
