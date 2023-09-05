Having played at centre at junior level, it appears Moodie has been earmarked for a future role in the midfield. Interestingly, his Instagram handle is “moodie_c13", which suggests the player sees himself as a centre.
Either way — on the wing or in midfield — Moodie is fast becoming the centre of attention for the men in green and gold.
Referring to the 35-7 victory over the All Blacks at Twickenham on August 25 in the Springboks’ final World Cup warm-up fixture, Moodie described it as “a moment for life”. There is talk he will retain the No 13 jersey when the Springboks tackle Scotland in their opening World Cup pool B fixture on Sunday in Marseille, and few would argue against that choice.
Club: The Blue Bulls
Previous club: Blue Bulls Academy
National caps: Eight (20 points)
Previous World Cup appearances: None
Club honours: United Rugby Championship (URC) runners-up (2022)
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Canan Moodie, Springboks’ super-starlet
Image: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images
Canan Moodie, the second-youngest player to represent the Springboks after Francois Steyn, has enjoyed a meteoric rise and is set to star in his maiden World Cup.
It’s difficult to believe the young man, who is equally comfortable at centre as he is on the wing, is only 20.
He announced himself to the world with a try-scoring debut against the Wallabies in Australia in 2022. Due to his height, the Paarl-born player has aerial presence and his impressive turn of pace and angular-line runs make him a triple threat.
The former Boland Agricultural High pupil, who was still at school in 2019 when the Boks won in Japan, was snapped up by the Bulls and plays with a maturity that belies his years. He is a physically gifted athlete, with size and strength, but appears to have a rugby IQ that cannot be taught from a textbook.
After completing high school, Moodie joined the Blue Bulls Academy and quickly rose through the ranks. He starred in the 2022 Currie Cup and was a United Rugby Championship (URC) runner-up that season.
Since Canan Moodie burst onto the scene in 2022, the youngster has set the international rugby world alight with sensational performances. Here are his best moments ahead of the Rugby World Cup. - SuperSport
