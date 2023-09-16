Rugby

Irish wary of Tongan pack ahead of World Cup showdown

16 September 2023 - 09:30 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong during their training session at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.
Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong during their training session at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.
Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland's forwards do not expect Tonga's pack to be a pushover when the two sides meet in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash on Saturday, with the Tongans raring to go after a bye in the first weekend of games.

In contrast Ireland steamrollered Romania 82-8 to take command of the pool, but with Tonga up next and South Africa and Scotland to follow, things are about to get more difficult for the Irish, especially in the scrum.

“Sometimes in scrummaging, there is no replacement of displacement, weight makes it heavy, it makes it hard because of the nature of it,” Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong said.

“It's a big challenge, it's a big pack and we have to be technically good.”

Fullback Hugo Keenan picked out his opposite number Charles Piutau as one to watch when the Tongans start their campaign.

“He is a serious player, isn't he? He is a real danger threat for them and has shown it for years now, he is experienced,” Keenan said of the New Zealand-born Piutau.

“They have threats across their backline and in the pack, so we've got to familiarise ourselves with them, but we've known some of their threats for years.”

Tonga assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal said his side were under no illusions about the strength of competition they would face in the pool.

“I think the reality is they are much better, more complete teams than us because they compete at a much higher level of competition more often,” he told reporters.

“But that doesn't change our ambition, our preparation, to try and knock over all of the teams in our pool ... we're not delusional to the challenge we face, but we are excited.”

READ MORE

Bok flanker Van Staden allays fears he will be in unfamiliar territory as hooker against Romania

With Malcolm Marx out of the Rugby World Cup, Marco van Staden has had to throw his weight around in a very different way.
Sport
20 hours ago

Bok hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of World Cup

The Springboks have been dealt a crushing blow with the news that star hooker Malcolm Marx is out of the Rugby World Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

Namibia make four changes for New Zealand game

Namibia have made four changes to their team to face New Zealand in a daunting Rugby World Cup Pool A clash in Toulouse on Friday, where they come up ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'There’s nothing special about us,' says Rulani Mokwena despite Sundowns' ... Soccer
  2. Klaasen gets in the zone by trying fewer shots Cricket
  3. Irish wary of Tongan pack ahead of World Cup showdown Rugby
  4. All Blacks delight at big win over Namibia but discipline still an issue Rugby
  5. Heinrich's a Klaas apart as Proteas level the ODI series Cricket

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV