“It was really difficult at the beginning because I don’t think there’s any greater honour, other than playing for the Springboks, to captain a team like this, with its history and everything. Being the first black captain, it was difficult.
“In my mind I was being captain of the Springboks, it’s a big thing already, but for so many people it meant so much more and I didn’t understand the weight of it.
“I was fortunate to have the players we have in the group. Duane (Vermeulen), Eben (Etzebeth) who has captained the team, Pieter-Steph (du Toit) who has captained the team, Handré Pollard — I honestly wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t have the guys that we have and also the coaching staff.”
What helped was the new man at the helm of Springbok rugby in 2018 understood Kolisi, but perhaps more importantly, had a clear view of the bigger picture.
“Coach Rassie (Erasmus) has known me since I was 17 years old, Jacques (Nienaber) since I was 18. They know what kind of person I am and they built things around me.”
Siya Kolisi takes milestone of leading Boks for 50th match in his stride
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Siya Kolisi's storied existence enters a new chapter when he captains the Springboks for a 50th time against Tonga on Sunday.
Kolisi will again lead the charge as the Boks hope to seal a place in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup with victory at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday evening.
It is another landmark occasion Kolisi is simply taking in his stride.
“It’s honestly something I never dreamed of, that I never thought would happen. Where I come from, I didn’t have dreams like that.
“I played rugby because I enjoyed it, I played it because it kept me out of trouble and I played it because most of my friends played it. I definitely didn’t think I would be sitting here now.”
Whether it's leader of the pack, men or team, Kolisi is no conventional captain.
In fact, it arrived at his door almost by accident.
“I’ve always been the joker in the team, the naughty one,” Kolisi admitted.
“Coach Fleckie (Robbie Fleck, former Stormers coach) came to my wedding and he heard me speak. After the wedding he said, 'I think you should lead the team'.
“He gave me the captaincy after that but it took a while.
I would always be the joker, the last one at the party, the drunkest one in the room, and now I must be something different. It took a while but I just try to be myself in everything I do.”
Kolisi readily admits as a Springbok he had to alter his ways.
Springboks’ ‘old man’ Willie le Roux backs Libbok
“It was really difficult at the beginning because I don’t think there’s any greater honour, other than playing for the Springboks, to captain a team like this, with its history and everything. Being the first black captain, it was difficult.
“In my mind I was being captain of the Springboks, it’s a big thing already, but for so many people it meant so much more and I didn’t understand the weight of it.
“I was fortunate to have the players we have in the group. Duane (Vermeulen), Eben (Etzebeth) who has captained the team, Pieter-Steph (du Toit) who has captained the team, Handré Pollard — I honestly wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t have the guys that we have and also the coaching staff.”
What helped was the new man at the helm of Springbok rugby in 2018 understood Kolisi, but perhaps more importantly, had a clear view of the bigger picture.
“Coach Rassie (Erasmus) has known me since I was 17 years old, Jacques (Nienaber) since I was 18. They know what kind of person I am and they built things around me.”
POLL | Will Pollard stop Springboks' kicking woes?
Kolisi explained his role hasn’t changed since he took the captaincy reins.
It's almost ridiculously uncomplicated.
“It’s simple. I just have to play well and talk to the ref. Honestly, without the team that we have, the players and the management, I don’t think I would have lasted.”
Kaunda Ntunja, who so colourfully described Kolisi's debut as Test captain against England in 2018, may no longer be with us in physical form, but his voice echoes where it matters.
“He’s always in our thoughts,” said Kolisi.
“For black people in South Africa, I don’t think most people watched rugby until Xhosa commentary became a big thing.
MARK KEOHANE | Fourie’s journey to France and back is a rugby romance
“Listening to a sport that most people weren’t allowed to play for a very long time, and now you hear it in your own language and see it represented, it’s so big. Then you see people that look like you playing it.
“I think he took his style from Peter Drury (British football commentator). He studies you and he talks about you and he talks about your history. He makes an effort.
“He made me feel so special. I know he did one for (Makazole) Mapimpi, he did one for Lukhanyo (Am) — we felt seen, we felt important, but in our own language. That is a big thing, that is something that you can’t buy.”
READ MORE
Boks to gallop for bonus point against physical Tonga: Kwagga
Kickers worth their weight in gold at Rugby World Cup
Pollard back for Boks against Tonga, his first Test outing in 13 months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos