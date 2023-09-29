The spotlight will be firmly on Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard in Sunday’s 2023 Rugby World Cup pool B showdown against Tonga at the Stade de Marseille.
Pollard, who is making a return to the Bok team after a 13-month absence, takes over at No 10 from Manie Libbok who has been moved to the substitutes' bench.
Pollard's last appearance for the Boks was when he started in the 25-17 loss against Australia in Adelaide last year.
Coach Jacques Nienaber has made 12 changes to his starting line-up that lost 13-8 to Ireland in a gripping contest in Paris last weekend.
The focus will be not only on Pollard but also on flanker Siya Kolisi who will make his 50th appearance as captain.
POLL | Will Pollard stop Springboks' kicking woes?
Image: Gordon Arons
TimesLIVE
