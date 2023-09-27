“Rassie [Erasmus, director of rugby] has his plans and management have their plans. We buy into that. For me to play a Test match, I don't care where I play — 6, 7 or 8. That opportunity to play for the Springboks is huge.
Smith, as a member of the Bok squad that won the World Cup in 2019, has seen this script unfold before. The Boks have again had to deal with setbacks but they move on. There is always the next challenge.
By contrast, for scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse much of the World Cup campaign is new and he is happy to admit it.
As a first-time campaigner he is yet to grow accustomed to life on a long tour. He was clear in his answer when asked about how he combats boredom.
“Phew. Knowing your end goal. Knowing what you are fighting for at the end, then you will always be hungry. Knowing what the prize is means you are always going to be excited,” he said.
Boks to gallop for bonus point against physical Tonga: Kwagga
Kwagga Smith is in no doubt the Springboks will be galloping in full pursuit of a bonus point in their Rugby World Cup pool B match against Tonga in Marseille on Sunday.
Having lost 13-8 to Ireland in Paris, the Springboks can remove doubt about their qualification prospects for the quarterfinals if they beat Tonga with a bonus point.
“We need to get five points,” said Smith. “We will go into the game with the mindset of getting a bonus point. They are a physical team and it will be great for us to know our physicality has to be at the highest level.”
Smith is all too aware of the danger of not going into the fixture with the same urgency and intensity as they did against Ireland last Saturday. That was a much-anticipated fixture for which both teams prepared for years and this weekend's clash has perhaps not blipped with as much glow on the Bok radar.
Last weekend's game in Paris in many ways set the standard, especially in intensity, for the rest of the tournament, but to maintain it is easier said than done.
“It was a huge game, number one against two. For us now is to keep the standard and keep that intensity in every game,” Smith said.
“We will need that intensity this week against Tonga. They are a physical side and they are hard players to play against. We've got to be ready. We must make sure we are ready from minute one.”
Smith said key lessons were taken out of the Ireland game. The Boks will have to be more efficient at the ruck.
“They slowed the ball down, not necessarily making turnovers, but making the ball one or two seconds [slower] than it is supposed to be. That maybe takes away the opportunity to score a try, or start building momentum,” Smith said.
Smith's versatility has made him a valuable member of the Springbok squad over the past few years. His ability to play across the back row plus cover backline positions if the need arises has made him a near-indispensable member of the squad.
Whenever the Boks go with a six/two or seven/one split on the bench, Smith will more than likely see combat.
He is undaunted by the extra responsibility that comes with a seven/one split.
Ireland defeat produces head-scratchers for Boks against Tonga
“Rassie [Erasmus, director of rugby] has his plans and management have their plans. We buy into that. For me to play a Test match, I don't care where I play — 6, 7 or 8. That opportunity to play for the Springboks is huge.
“Obviously the seven/one split is great. The guys who start know they can empty their tank because there are other guys coming on.
“I don't know if we'll see it again but I enjoyed it.”
Smith, as a member of the Bok squad that won the World Cup in 2019, has seen this script unfold before. The Boks have again had to deal with setbacks but they move on. There is always the next challenge.
By contrast, for scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse much of the World Cup campaign is new and he is happy to admit it.
As a first-time campaigner he is yet to grow accustomed to life on a long tour. He was clear in his answer when asked about how he combats boredom.
“Phew. Knowing your end goal. Knowing what you are fighting for at the end, then you will always be hungry. Knowing what the prize is means you are always going to be excited,” he said.
