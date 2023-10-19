Bok coach Nienaber names unchanged team for semifinal against England

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has shown faith in his match-winning Rugby World Cup quarterfinal squad by retaining the same starting XV and replacements’ bench for Saturday’s semifinal against England at the Stade de France in Paris.

The selection is the most experienced in Springbok history — with a combined total of 895 caps — with 15 of the 23 having played against England in the 32-12 victory in the World Cup final four years ago in Japan when the Boks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.

It is only the second time that Nienaber and director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus have named an identical line-up in 64 Tests since they took charge of the team in 2018. The only other occasion was in the opening match of the 2019 tournament, which was lost 13-23 to New Zealand.

Nienaber opted for the same squad after the performance in the quarterfinal against France on Sunday in Paris when the starting XV laid a solid foundation, while the bench made a significant impact to edge the match 29-28 for a place in the semifinal.

Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach will control play at halfback, with centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel returning with a back three of Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse.