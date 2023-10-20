“Personally, I can tell you we don't have a place for hooligans in our game. The players do their job representing their country. We are here to represent South Africa.
Stick disappointed at ‘hooligan’ who supposedly directed death threat to Reinach
Image: Steve Haag Sports)
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is disappointed at a user on social media platform X, going by the name of Ewen (ew3n_db9), who made supposed death threats to scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.
Stick joins Rassie Erasmus among the high profile SA Rugby personalities to slam the user who referred to the Springboks as a “gang of thieves” after South Africa’s World Cup quarterfinal win last weekend.
“We are aware of the situation with Cobus and his family,” said Stick as they wrapped up preparations on Friday.
“Personally, I can tell you we don't have a place for hooligans in our game. The players do their job representing their country. We are here to represent South Africa.
“If someone has a problem with that, the French authorities will have to deal with that. We will make sure we protect each other as a team. You win some, you lose some, that is part of the game. I'm disappointed at that.
“I'm disappointed, whoever sent that message. I'm not too stressed about [it]. Cobus is in a good space, he's with his family. The security around hotels are on another level. We are well protected around our camps.”
Boks flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit described it as an unfortunate situation.
