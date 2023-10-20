Rugby

Stick disappointed at ‘hooligan’ who supposedly directed death threat to Reinach

20 October 2023 - 14:41 By LIAN DEL CARME IN FRANCE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach at traning.
Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach at traning.
Image: Steve Haag Sports)

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is disappointed at a user on social media platform X, going by the name of Ewen (ew3n_db9), who made supposed death threats to scrumhalf Cobus Reinach. 

Stick joins Rassie Erasmus among the high profile SA Rugby personalities to slam the user who referred to the Springboks as a “gang of thieves” after South Africa’s World Cup quarterfinal win last weekend. 

“We are aware of the situation with Cobus and his family,” said Stick as they wrapped up preparations on Friday. 

“Personally, I can tell you we don't have a place for hooligans in our game. The players do their job representing their country. We are here to represent South Africa.  

“If someone has a problem with that, the French authorities will have to deal with that. We will make sure we protect each other as a team. You win some, you lose some, that is part of the game. I'm disappointed at that.

“I'm disappointed, whoever sent that message. I'm not too stressed about [it]. Cobus is in a good space, he's with his family. The security around hotels are on another level. We are well protected around our camps.” 

Boks flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit described it as an unfortunate situation. 

MORE:

POLL | Will the Springboks dump England out of the Rugby World Cup?

Will South Africa again send England crashing out of the Rugby World Cup or will the English team redeem its nation's pride?
Sport
2 hours ago

As usual, it’s about scrums and physicality for Boks against England

The Springboks' demolition of England's scrum paved the way for their success in the final of the Rugby World Cup four years ago and it is an area ...
Sport
21 hours ago

England must be ready for ‘dark arts’ of Erasmus: Wales coach Gatland

Wales coach Warren Gatland said his England counterpart Steve Borthwick must be ready to counter the “dark arts” of South Africa's director of rugby ...
Sport
2 days ago

A Springboks vs All Blacks World Cup final is not guaranteed: Bob Skinstad

England haven’t lost yet and continue to build momentum, says former Bok skipper.
Sport
17 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Stick disappointed at ‘hooligan’ who supposedly directed death threat to Reinach Rugby
  2. POLL | Will the Springboks dump England out of the Rugby World Cup? Rugby
  3. Athletics shock as Ingebrigtsens accuse father of 'aggressive and controlling' ... Sport
  4. A Springboks vs All Blacks World Cup final is not guaranteed: Bob Skinstad Sport
  5. Proteas will know where they stand once they confront Stokes and Co Sport

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...