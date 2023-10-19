As usual, it’s about scrums and physicality for Boks against England

Six scrum penalties gave the Boks the traction they needed to peg England on the back foot and it is position they would not relinquish en route to a third World Cup title.

“Four years ago was a good day for us but that’s in the past,” recalled Bok tight head Frans Malherbe in his typically understated baritone ahead of Saturday's matchup at Stade de France (9pm).

“Scrumming for me is the primary job and a very important part of the game and hopefully it works out well for us.”

To be fair to Malherbe it is his scrumming that does the talking. If England had named their team by the time the media got to grips with him, Malherbe might has been pressed to comment on the fact that the Red Roses have included four of the six-front rankers that did duty in the final in Yokohama.

Malherbe, though needs no reminding that failure can provide a timely kick up the backside. He was, after all, part of the Springbok team that got pipped by New Zealand in the semifinal in 2015. It stings, and as Handré Pollard pointed out about that defeat “it stays with you for the rest of your life.”

“The three of us were around 24 at that time and it was a disappointing game to fall out of the World Cup,” said Malherbe flanked by Eben Etzebeth and Damian de Allende. “It was a building experience learning from that.”