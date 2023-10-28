Rugby

Farrell admits England had to scrap their way to bronze medal

28 October 2023 - 08:04 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
England captain Owen Farrell, (C), celebrates with team mates after their 2023 Rugby World Cup bronze medal win over Argentina at the Stade de France.
England captain Owen Farrell, (C), celebrates with team mates after their 2023 Rugby World Cup bronze medal win over Argentina at the Stade de France.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

England achieved their ambition of finishing the Rugby World Cup with a victory, and a medal, but captain Owen Farrell acknowledged they had to scrap their way to success in Friday's third-place playoff against Argentina.

England beat the Pumas 26-23 at the Stade de France but let slip a comfortable early lead before holding on to win the bronze final.

“It was tough, very tough. I thought we started the game very well, got onto the front foot and we were really physical and made some inroads but it didn’t end up being like that.

“Argentina were always going to have a say in that and it was very scrappy thereafter and we did what we needed to do to grind out the result,” Farrell said.

England hold off Argentina fightback to take bronze

England held off a spirited Argentina 26-23 at the Stade de France to take third place at the Rugby World Cup on Friday for a measure of consolation ...
Sport
10 hours ago

“We wanted to show that this team fights for every minute of the game. Obviously last week it didn’t quite end as we hoped so we wanted to finish off right, we wanted to make sure of that,” he added.

England had to pick themselves up after the disappointment of losing to South Africa in last weekend’s semifinal, where they let slip a nine-point lead and lost to a late penalty.

“We are still heartbroken from last weekend,” said hooker Theo Dan, whose charge down of a Santiago Carreras kick saw him score a try that was arguably the pivotal moment of the game, putting England back in front after Argentina had edged 17-16 ahead soon after the break.

Dan had missed a tackle to allow Carreras to score for Argentina but then made immediate amends.

'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final

President Cyril Ramaphosa is jetting off to France on Friday afternoon to show his support for the Springboks when they meet the All Blacks in the ...
Politics
15 hours ago

“A bit of a rollercoaster that! I missed the tackle and then went straight to scoring a try, going under the sticks. The performance was something we were proud of and we want to build momentum and grind out a result. Today we achieved that.”

Coach Steve Borthwick looked pleased even if England made it hard for themselves at the end after being 13-0 up in as many minutes and 16-10 ahead at halftime.

“It was a tight game. It wasn't a game of incredible high quality but a game of high tension and game of very fine margins,” said the England coach.

“There were two teams that really wanted to find a way to get a win, two teams who have progressed and built through the tournament and while tonight wasn’t a classic of free flowing rugby, it was a tight affair.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

At last, the climax is upon us — now we wait to see who'll come out on top

The Springboks and the All Blacks will have the last tango of this Rugby World Cup here on Saturday evening and kickoff cannot come soon enough.
Sport
16 hours ago

All Blacks make one change for World Cup final against Boks

New Zealand tweaked their team for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against South Africa with a single change but resisted any temptation to power up ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks’ Etzebeth, Libbok, Nienaber nominated for World Rugby awards

Ireland centre Bundee Aki is among four nominees for the World Rugby men's player of the year along with France captain Antoine Dupont and World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Boks won’t be gripped by fear in World Cup final against All Blacks, insists ... Rugby
  2. Farrell admits England had to scrap their way to bronze medal Rugby
  3. England hold off Argentina fightback to take bronze Rugby
  4. Orlando Pirates fall 15 points behind Sundowns after draw with Polokwane City Soccer
  5. Maharaj smacks the winning runs as Proteas survive tense affair against Pakistan Cricket

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...