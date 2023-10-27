England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronze

England held off a spirited Argentina 26-23 at the Stade de France to take third place at the Rugby World Cup on Friday for a measure of consolation after the disappointment of their narrow semi-final defeat last week.

The boot of Owen Farrell proved the difference as both sides scored two tries apiece but the England captain was unerringly accurate as he put over four penalties and two conversions, for a tally of 16 points, to ensure his team edged the match.