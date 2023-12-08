The teams’ last meeting in the Mother City was a 25-24 defeat for the Boks at Newlands in 2017.
The home Test season concludes at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit for the visit of Argentina’s Pumas and the Boks’ fifth to the Lowveld venue.
They beat the Pumas 30-23 at the ground in 2016 and have a 100% record on the outskirts of Nelspruit with wins over Scotland, Wales, and New Zealand on their other appearances.
The Springboks’ away Test schedule includes two matches against the Wallabies in Australia in August, and an away match against Argentina in the Rugby Championship in September, as well as engagements in Europe in November 2024.
The Springboks’ home Test schedule for 2024:
Saturday, 6 July: SA v Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)
Saturday, 13 July: SA v Ireland (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)
Saturday, 20 July: SA v Portugal (venue TBC)
Saturday, 31 August: SA v New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)
Saturday, 7 September: SA v New Zealand (DHL Stadium, Cape Town)
Saturday, 28 September: SA v Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)
SA Rugby reveal exciting 2024 Springbok home Test schedule
Image: Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images
SA Rugby has revealed the 2024 Springbok home Test schedule which includes visits by Ireland, New Zealand and Argentina.
Old foes New Zealand, presently ranked number three in the world, are back for Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town, while the burgeoning rivalry with second ranked Ireland will spark the season to life in Pretoria and Durban.
The Boks’ July Test schedule will conclude with a clash against emerging nation Portugal.
It will be the first time South Africa take on Os Lobos (the Wolves) in an international match, with the venue set to be confirmed.
Rugby fans will also be able to enjoy a reprise of the 2022 Mbombela Test-week experience when Argentina make a return to the Lowveld for the first time in eight years to conclude the Rugby Championship in September.
The Springboks re-emerge from what will have been a 252-day pause between matches between the two sides when they take on Ireland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on July 6.
A week later the teams reconvene at Kings Park as the reigning Six Nations champions make their first visit to South Africa in eight years.
The Springboks won that 2016 series 2-1, but since then Ireland have won all three meetings between the teams (and five of the last seven) — most recently in a 13-8 victory in Marseille in the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup.
A week later, on July 20, the Springboks will play their maiden Test against Portugal, who contributed to memorable matches at the Rugby World Cup with a thrilling draw against Georgia before beating Fiji 24-23 in their final pool match.
Fellow RWC finalists New Zealand return for a two-Test series in August and September as part of the Rugby Championship.
The Springboks will be aiming for a third successive victory over the All Blacks for the first time since 2009 when the teams meet at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on August 31.
A week later the show moves on to Cape Town where the All Blacks will play at the Cape Town Stadium for the first time.
Saracens roll out the big guns for Bulls
The teams’ last meeting in the Mother City was a 25-24 defeat for the Boks at Newlands in 2017.
The home Test season concludes at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit for the visit of Argentina’s Pumas and the Boks’ fifth to the Lowveld venue.
They beat the Pumas 30-23 at the ground in 2016 and have a 100% record on the outskirts of Nelspruit with wins over Scotland, Wales, and New Zealand on their other appearances.
The Springboks’ away Test schedule includes two matches against the Wallabies in Australia in August, and an away match against Argentina in the Rugby Championship in September, as well as engagements in Europe in November 2024.
The Springboks’ home Test schedule for 2024:
Saturday, 6 July: SA v Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)
Saturday, 13 July: SA v Ireland (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)
Saturday, 20 July: SA v Portugal (venue TBC)
Saturday, 31 August: SA v New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)
Saturday, 7 September: SA v New Zealand (DHL Stadium, Cape Town)
Saturday, 28 September: SA v Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)
READ MORE
SA Rugby confirms changes for Currie Cup
Challenge Cup presents Sharks with opportunity to start afresh
Cheetahs want to challenge for quarters as they kick off in wet Parma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos