Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie hopes performances can help get them back on the international stage
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images
It may not be the main driving force behind their impressive start to the Challenge Cup, but the Cheetahs hope doing well in the competition could boost their chances of a return to the international rugby fray.
The Free State-based union has been in the wilderness after being booted out of the Pro14 in 2020 to make way for the so-called big franchises, the Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions, in what is now known as the United Rugby Championship (URC).
The men from Bloemfontein compete in European Professional Club Rugby as one of the invited clubs and this is their second appearance.
The first was last season and their journey ended in the quarterfinal to Toulon, who went on to win the competition.
Rest and rugby sanity must prevail
This season, the Cheetahs have made a great start with two victories in as many outings, beating URC sides Zebre Parma and the Springbok-laden Sharks.
They lead pool one with nine points and could solidify their spot at the top should they beat French side Pau this weekend.
Those excellent displays have seen talks about a permanent solution for them in international rugby resurfacing.
Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said they are using their performances on the field to support efforts behind the scenes to strengthen their case.
“As I said at the end of last year, we are knocking at the door continuously and showing we are competitive and good enough to play in any of those competitions, should the opportunity be there,” Fourie said.
“We hope it will happen but it’s not something that we continuously think about.
“We’ve got to think about the game that is coming and take it one game at a time and what will happen, will happen.”
The Cheetahs will host Pau in Netherlands’ NRCA Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
They left SA for Netherlands on Monday and Fourie took a strong squad for the mission as they are determined to finish at the top.
Cheetahs travelling squad
Forwards: Rynier Bernardo, Aranos Coetzee, Schalk Ferreira, Marko Janse van Rensburg, Daniel Maartens, Oupa Mohoje, Friedle Olivier, Sibabalo Qoma, Jeandre Rudolph, Victor Sekekete (C), Alulutho Tshakweni, Henus van Wyk, Gideon van der Merwe, Marnus van der Merwe, Louis van der Westhuizen, Laurence Victor, Carl Wegner.
Backs: Evardi Boshoff, Reinhardt Fortuin, Munier Hartzenberg, Cohen Jasper, Daniel Kasende, Rewan Kruger, George Lourens, Tapiwa Mafura, Ali Mgijima, Ruan Pienaar.
