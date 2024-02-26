South Africa

WATCH | Ramokgopa briefs media on energy action plan

26 February 2024 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Monday briefing the media on the Energy Action Plan. 

Eskom announced it would implement stage 4 load-shedding last Thursday due to the loss of five generating units at Kendal power station and a generating unit at Duvha power station.

On Sunday the utility announced the power cuts would be eased to stage 2.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Load-shedding ramped up to stage 4 after loss of units at Kendal, Duvha

After days of relatively low stages of load-shedding, Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 4 power cuts from Thursday morning.
News
4 days ago

Load-shedding — stage 2 overnight and planned for week ahead

Stage 2 load-shedding will be repeated daily this week from 4pm until 5am the following morning.
News
1 week ago

Load-shedding break between 5am and 4pm this weekend, says Eskom

Stage 2 load-shedding, which was implemented from 10am on Friday, will continue to be implemented until 5am on Saturday.
News
1 week ago
