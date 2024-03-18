Johnny who? Ireland start post-Sexton era in familiar fashion

Ireland coach Andy Farrell made it clear he favoured continuity over any kind of reset when a new World Cup cycle beckoned, even if this one arrived after another disappointment on the biggest stage and the departure of Ireland's biggest star.

The approach secured back-to-back Six Nations titles and was testament to Farrell's gradual blooding over the last 18 months of the young players who stood up when the post-Johnny Sexton era arrived to make the transition fairly seamless.

Sure they went from world beaters in Paris to letting a Grand Slam slip in England and limping over the line a little against Scotland, but Ireland still won the championship by a comfortable margin without consistently hitting top gear.

It is easy to forget how large Sexton's absence loomed over the team before the record 38-17 opening-night win over France and that they had never rebounded from any of their previous seven World Cup quarterfinal exits by winning the ensuing Six Nations.