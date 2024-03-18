Six Nations horror show for Wales puts spotlight on Gatland

Gatland’s offer to resign was rejected out of hand. He likely knew it would be and has built up enough credit through the years with the team to be able to see the job through, but whether he has the players to make Wales contenders for the 2027 World Cup is highly debatable.

“We will go away and review this really carefully. We’ve already done some review stuff and [we will] work on areas that we need to improve,” Gatland said in the wake of the Italy defeat.

The manner of the loss on Saturday will have come as a shock even to the experienced coach, such was the dire nature of the first 70 minutes of their performance.

They were outplayed in every facet of the game and bullied on their own turf, where they have now lost seven Six Nations matches in succession, which laid bare all their ills.