Rugby
Hard to fill Siya's skipper shoes — Rassie
Erasmus yet to decide whether to bend rules — having a locally-based captain — for Kolisi, the double World Cup-winning skipper.
17 March 2024 - 00:00
Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus admits that taking the captain’s armband from Siya Kolisi would be a big call, especially as no home-based player possesses Kolisi’s leadership qualities...
