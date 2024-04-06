Rugby

Rampant Bulls crush Lyon in Champions Cup clash at Loftus

06 April 2024 - 15:31
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Reinhardt Ludwig of the Bulls on the charge during their Champions Cup, round of 16 match against Lyon at Loftus Versfeld.
ON THE CHARGE Reinhardt Ludwig of the Bulls on the charge during their Champions Cup, round of 16 match against Lyon at Loftus Versfeld.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Bulls produced a clinical performance to crush Lyon 59-19 and book a place in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions Cup at Loftus on Saturday afternoon. 

The Bulls, who came into this match having lost only one of their last six matches in all competitions, scored nine tries to only two by the French side who struggled to get going in this round of 16 clash. 

The Bulls dominated from the beginning with Sebastian de Klerk, Embrose Papier, Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Vermaak scoring tries that were converted by Johan Goosen in the first half.

Lyon only crossed the white line once in the first half through Martin Page-Relo, whose try was converted by Paddy Jackson, and the match went to the break with the home side enjoying a solid 28-7 lead. 

LIAM DEL CARME | Was it bang for the buck? Stormers will soon find out when they meet La Rochelle

The visitors are a force to be reckoned with in the United Rugby Championship
Sport
1 day ago

The second half did not start according to plan for the Bulls as they lost Springbok winger Canan Moodie to the bin for a high tackle and there was further punishment with Lyon awarded a penalty try. 

The Bulls continued to dominate with a further five tries in the second half from veteran fullback Willie le Roux, Papier’s second of the afternoon, Davie Kriel, Chris Smith and De Klerk's second of the match.

For Lyon, they only found joy on the scoreboard once in the second half when Thaakir Abrahams scored their third try as the Bulls recorded their highest score in this tournament. 

The Bulls await the winner of Northampton and Munster in the next stage who play on Sunday at Franklin's Gardens.

READ MORE

Stormers welcome return of Deon Fourie for Champions Cup clash with Stade Rochelais

The Stormers have welcomed the return of Deon Fourie for their Champions Cup clash with Stade Rochelais in Cape Town on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Newbies hoping to put Blitz back in Boks and end 40-year Hong Kong itch

Unburdened by their team's failure to win the Hong Kong Sevens, newbies Katlego Letebele and Quewin Nortje are desperate to put the Blitz back in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Blitzboks open Hong Kong quest with two wins

The Blitzboks need to play Samoa in their final pool match on Saturday afternoon but their two wins over Ireland or Spain will be enough to secure ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ronwen Williams the hero again as Sundowns advance to Champions League ... Soccer
  2. 'We wuz robbed,' claims infuriated Yanga coach Gamondi after controversial loss ... Soccer
  3. ‘I want to be like prophet Bushiri’: ex-Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda Soccer
  4. Eight officiating errors against Pirates in as many games, says Riveiro Soccer
  5. Banyana's 2024 Olympic dream under threat after they lose 1-0 to Nigeria in ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'