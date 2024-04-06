The Bulls produced a clinical performance to crush Lyon 59-19 and book a place in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions Cup at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulls, who came into this match having lost only one of their last six matches in all competitions, scored nine tries to only two by the French side who struggled to get going in this round of 16 clash.
The Bulls dominated from the beginning with Sebastian de Klerk, Embrose Papier, Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Vermaak scoring tries that were converted by Johan Goosen in the first half.
Lyon only crossed the white line once in the first half through Martin Page-Relo, whose try was converted by Paddy Jackson, and the match went to the break with the home side enjoying a solid 28-7 lead.
Rampant Bulls crush Lyon in Champions Cup clash at Loftus
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
LIAM DEL CARME | Was it bang for the buck? Stormers will soon find out when they meet La Rochelle
The second half did not start according to plan for the Bulls as they lost Springbok winger Canan Moodie to the bin for a high tackle and there was further punishment with Lyon awarded a penalty try.
The Bulls continued to dominate with a further five tries in the second half from veteran fullback Willie le Roux, Papier’s second of the afternoon, Davie Kriel, Chris Smith and De Klerk's second of the match.
For Lyon, they only found joy on the scoreboard once in the second half when Thaakir Abrahams scored their third try as the Bulls recorded their highest score in this tournament.
The Bulls await the winner of Northampton and Munster in the next stage who play on Sunday at Franklin's Gardens.
READ MORE
