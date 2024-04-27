Liverpool's slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham

Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes faded further on Saturday when Michail Antonio's late header earned West Ham United a deserved point with a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool, reeling from a 2-0 loss at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, were marginally the better side in a flat first half.

The visitors had a penalty denied for an offside in the build-up before Luis Diaz hit the post.

They again conceded first, however, when Jarrod Bowen nodded home shortly before halftime, his 20th goal of the season in his 200th game for the Hammers.

The Reds levelled three minutes after the restart through Andy Robertson when his shot wriggled past Alphonse Areola at the goalkeeper's near post.