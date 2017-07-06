Sweary Stuart gets red card for effing and jeffing

Stuart Baxter became the 25th dismissal in 25 years of Bafana Bafana football when he was sent off from the bench during the 2-0 win over Botswana in Tuesday's Cosafa Castle Cup match at Moruleng Stadium.

The Briton admitted he was in the wrong.

"I deserved to be sent off because I swore," he said.

"But my swearing was only making a stronger appeal that our doctor be allowed on the field to treat a player who was lying with a head injury.

"So, I swore, but I was trying to tell him my player has a head injury and before the doctor could get near him, another player, Cole Alexander, was kicked in the centre circle.

"But he (the fourth official) was telling the medical staff to sit down. I don't think that's correct procedure when it's a head injury.

"I think you should get them on as quick as you can.

"It was his job to say: 'Go on now quickly'."

Baxter will have to sit in the stands tomorrow when South Africa contest the plate final against Namibia at Moruleng, effectively the play-off for fifth and sixth place at the 14-team tournament.