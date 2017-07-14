Soccer

Ajax warming up for season

14 July 2017 - 07:43 By Nick Said
Ajax Cape Town team. File photo
Image: Luke Walker/Gallo Images

Ajax Cape Town have laid their pre-season plans, which include a tour of Gauteng later this month.

The Urban Warriors are in full swing with their preparations ahead of the new 2017-2018 Premier Soccer League season, which will feature a slow start for them after they failed to qualify for the MTN8.

They play their first game on Sunday against champions Wits two days after The Clever Boys clash with Cape Town City.

Ajax then head north for a clash with SuperSport United at Atteridgeville on July 24, before meeting Maritzburg United two days later. 

