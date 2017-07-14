Ajax warming up for season

Ajax Cape Town have laid their pre-season plans, which include a tour of Gauteng later this month.

The Urban Warriors are in full swing with their preparations ahead of the new 2017-2018 Premier Soccer League season, which will feature a slow start for them after they failed to qualify for the MTN8.

They play their first game on Sunday against champions Wits two days after The Clever Boys clash with Cape Town City.

Ajax then head north for a clash with SuperSport United at Atteridgeville on July 24, before meeting Maritzburg United two days later.