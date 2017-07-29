Soccer

Sredojevic has resigned as head coach of Uganda according to unconfirmed reports

29 July 2017 - 11:59 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Coach Milutin Sredojevic.
Coach Milutin Sredojevic.
Image: Gallo Images

Unconfirmed reports are indicating that Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has resigned as the coach of the Ugandan senior national team.

The latest development has further heightened intense speculations that the 47-year old Serbian is set to be unveiled as the new Orlando Pirates coach next week to take over from beleaguered Kjell Jonevret.

This week‚ Tebogo Moloi left Chippa United barely a month after he joined them and before the start of the new Absa Premiership campaign and he is expected to be reunited with Sredojevich at Pirates.

Sredojevic is highly respected in Uganda and across the continent and he helped Uganda to qualify for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon where they finished bottom of their group with one point.

Most read

  1. Sredojevic has resigned as head coach of Uganda according to unconfirmed reports Soccer
  2. Tamanivalu double puts Crusaders in Super Rugby final Rugby
  3. Pirates looking to continue their dominance over rivals Chiefs in the 'Beer Cup' Soccer
  4. SA hoping for Philander hospital pass Cricket
  5. Le Clos crashes out of 100m butterfly at world championships Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp
X