Sredojevic has resigned as head coach of Uganda according to unconfirmed reports

Unconfirmed reports are indicating that Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has resigned as the coach of the Ugandan senior national team.

The latest development has further heightened intense speculations that the 47-year old Serbian is set to be unveiled as the new Orlando Pirates coach next week to take over from beleaguered Kjell Jonevret.

This week‚ Tebogo Moloi left Chippa United barely a month after he joined them and before the start of the new Absa Premiership campaign and he is expected to be reunited with Sredojevich at Pirates.

Sredojevic is highly respected in Uganda and across the continent and he helped Uganda to qualify for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon where they finished bottom of their group with one point.