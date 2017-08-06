Former Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa trained with his new Mamelodi Sundowns teammates on the last day of their mini pre-season camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg on Saturday morning.

Manyisa’s surprise move to the Brazilians was revealed by Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza on Thursday when he presented Pirates’ new coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

But Sundowns are yet to confirm his arrival at the club.

Last week‚ Sundowns posted on their official Twitter page that: “Mamelodi Sundowns will make an announcement in due course concerning Oupa Manyisa‚” and they are expected to finally confirm the move this week.

Manyisa follows in the footsteps of players who have moved directly from fierce rivals Pirates to Chloorkop - Gift Leremi‚ Lebohang Mokoena‚ Teko Modise and Innocent Mdledle‚ among others - in recent times.

Sundowns returned from their camp Rustenburg on Saturday afternoon with coach Pitso Mosimane allowing them Sunday off.

The Brazilians return back to Chloorkop on Monday where they will continue with preparations for the coming season.

Sundowns‚ who have qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Champions League against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club next month‚ start the South African season with a tricky MTN8 clash against Maritzburg United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday.