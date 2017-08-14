Spurs spank Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign on track with a clinical 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle United yesterday after Dele Alli scored one goal and helped create the other at St James’s Park.

Having eased back into the top flight from the second-tier Championship, Newcastle held their own against last season’s Premier League runners-up in the opening half but succumbed after Jonjo Shelvey was sent off in the 48th minute.

Shelvey got his marching orders for stomping on Alli, who made light of Shelvey’s petulant reaction.

“I’m sure he’ll be disappointed,” Alli told Sky Sports.

“It was important we stayed professional. I don’t want to talk about it too much.

“I’ve been pulled up for my temper before but today we had to keep our cool. There was no need to react.”

Newcastle, whose fans incessantly booed their former midfielder Moussa Sissoko now playing for Spurs, missed their best chance straight after Shelvey’s dismissal as keeper Hugo Lloris denied Dwight Gayle with a finesave.

Newcastle winger Christian Atsu said the temperamental Shelvey had apologised to his teammates after the game. “That’s football,” the Ghanaian said.”