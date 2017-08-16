In football, thar's gold in them thar tweets

Gossip at last gave way to goals at the weekend. The 31 might not have been a record for an English Premier League opening weekend, but the number of talking points was hard to match.

Just some of the few: Liverpool still struggle to defend against set-pieces; Romelu Lukaku may have found the ideal teammate in Nemanja Matic at Manchester United; Wayne Rooney still has class; and Jonjo Shelvey, captain of Newcastle, will be hard to beat as Stupidest Player of the Season after tramping on an ankle of Tottenham's Dele Alli - and right in front of the ref, nogal.

Talking points in football are more than just talk; they're a lot about money. Daily Mail soccer writer Ian Herbert says a player's value is calculated not only by his skills on the field, but by his Twitter or Instagram feeds off it. When Man U paid R1.5-billion for Paul Pogba, the club would have been aware of the marketing potential of his 16.8million followers on Instagram.