Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United are not quite in peak playing condition yet‚ said Pitso Mosimane after his side’s 2-0 opening Absa Premiership victory at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns continued their almost four-year dominance of SuperSport in a Tswhane derby that was more tactical‚ clean and watchable than enthralling.

If the game erred on the slow-paced side‚ with neither team full-flowing‚ Mosimane believed this had much to do with both team’s continued participation in continental competition‚ resulting in late starts to their off-seasons‚ and then preseasons.

“You can see that the team is not yet ready. We are on day 15 today from the off-season‚” Downs’ coach said.

“You can see both are not‚ really. Because I think they are on day 20‚ if I’m not mistaken.

“They came back a week earlier. And you could see that the tempo‚ at the end‚ was not really the right tempo.

“But we could have gone more and fought for more‚ but I just controlled it as little bit. Because we don’t need injuries – we are not yet ready.

“But ja – it was a good derby. SuperSport played well – you could see they are very organised. Eric (Tinkler‚ SuperSport’s coach) has done well.

“It’s not a small team. You can see they are well coached.”

Sundowns are through to the Caf Champions League quarterfinals‚ and SuperSport the same stage of the Confederation Cup‚ with both playing in the group stages of those competitions during the past off-season.

Downs’ goals came from Hlompo Kekana in the 34th minute and Themba Zwane in the 51st.

SuperSport had Dean Furman sent off with 15 minutes left for a foul on Percy Tau.