Upstart student Benni McCarthy hands teacher Gavin Hunt another defeat

The student once again managed to get the better of his teacher after Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City beat Gavin Hunt’s BidVest Wits in a pulsating MTN8 semifinal at BidVest Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

McCarthy had the look of a man who had just passed his final exams with flying colours after City beat the more fancied Wits 3-1 on aggregate to book a date with SuperSport United in the final.

A Robyn Johannes own goal gave the home side the lead in the 12th minute but City equalized through another own goal from new Egyptian striker Ahmed Gamal Amr in the 28th minute.

Wits thought they had regained the lead a minute later after Slavko Damjanovic beat Shu-Aib Walters with a low shot in the 29th minute.

But the referee ruled Damjanovic’s effort offside‚ to the irritation of the home supporters who were already on their feet and dancing in celebration to the sounds the brass band that was playing in the stands. Given the flurry of chances created by the two sides‚ it was surprise that the score was still 1-1 when the referee blew his whistle to signal the halftime break.