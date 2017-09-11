The time has arrived for everyone who loves sport‚ especially football‚ to think long and hard about the hard-hitting views expressed by an emotional Moeneeb Josephs on Sunday afternoon.

Josephs pulled no punches when he chastised some of his BidVest Wits teammates in a post-match television interview‚ going as far as scolding them for not pulling their weight.

Whether you agree with his actions or not‚ ‘SlimKat’ raises a valid point when he said some of his fellow professionals lack the motivation‚ hunger and desire required for success at the highest level of the game in South Africa.

Don't get me wrong‚ I haven't forgotten that the 37-year-old Josephs has himself been accused of failing to live up to the high standards he's now demanding from the younger players at Wits.

But I fully agree with him.

Granted‚ Josephs’ performances early in his career were erratic and riddled with errors.

But he made an effort to become better‚ improving his game in the 20 years he has been playing in the PSL.

So he is more than qualified to scold players if he feels they are shortchanging the sport that has given them so much.

Having been in the game for as long as he has‚ senior players like Josephs must be taken seriously when they point out worrying behaviour. The man has seen it all.

“This game has been great for many of us‚" said a tearful Josephs during the post-match interview with broadcaster SuperSport after Wits lost 2-1 to Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon.

"A lot of us we don’t have standard eight and nine certificates but we drive nice cars and we have beautiful houses.

"This game has been wonderful to us‚ so why don’t we give back to it by putting good performances week in and week out?

"We are lacking that and that is where the disappointment comes for me‚ we won the league and we should be even more hungrier but we are not there.”

The glaring lack of drive and professionalism is a countrywide problem and it exists in all levels of the game. The problems are not limited to Wits.

Over the years I have interacted with many players and club officials who all echoed Josephs‚ insisting that professionalism is a commodity that is in short supply among some in the PSL.