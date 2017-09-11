Ailing Kaizer Chiefs have the look of a punch-drunk boxer at the moment and Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is planning to pile on the misery on his beleaguered counterpart Steve Komphela when the two sides meet at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

The two clubs have had contrasting starts to the season and while on-form City have won all their games in the league and in the cup‚ Chiefs are yet to win a game in this campaign.

Small wonder then that McCarthy wasn’t exactly shaking in his boots when he was asked about City’s date with visiting Chiefs on Wednesday.

“When the fixtures came out I said ‘ahhhhhhhhh‚ I get my first chance to be a manager and already they want me to be the first coach to be fired’‚” McCarthy said.

Indeed‚ the PSL fixture list seemed to be very unkind on the greenhorn coach – this is McCarthy’s maiden season as head coach – as Stars were pitted against league champions BidVest Wits‚ unpredictable Platinum Stars‚ Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City in the club’s first five games of the campaign.