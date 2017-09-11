Why Benni McCarthy isn't shaking in his boots ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' visit
Ailing Kaizer Chiefs have the look of a punch-drunk boxer at the moment and Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is planning to pile on the misery on his beleaguered counterpart Steve Komphela when the two sides meet at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.
The two clubs have had contrasting starts to the season and while on-form City have won all their games in the league and in the cup‚ Chiefs are yet to win a game in this campaign.
Small wonder then that McCarthy wasn’t exactly shaking in his boots when he was asked about City’s date with visiting Chiefs on Wednesday.
“When the fixtures came out I said ‘ahhhhhhhhh‚ I get my first chance to be a manager and already they want me to be the first coach to be fired’‚” McCarthy said.
Indeed‚ the PSL fixture list seemed to be very unkind on the greenhorn coach – this is McCarthy’s maiden season as head coach – as Stars were pitted against league champions BidVest Wits‚ unpredictable Platinum Stars‚ Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City in the club’s first five games of the campaign.
But McCarthy chalked up wins against Wits and Stars in the league‚ and against Polokwane City and the selfsame Wits in the MTN8.
“But you know what‚ once a winner always a winner my friend. You do not lose that‚” McCarthy said.
“That is what I have installed in these guys (at City) and you see now‚ five games‚ five tests and we have passed all five and we have another couple to come.
“So we will see what happens (against Chiefs on Wednesday). They had better come prepared for a fight.”
McCarthy hinted that he has made a bet with striker Lehlohonolo Majoro and told the striker to score a certain number of goals to win the unspecified wager.
Majoro has been in fine form under McCarthy and has scored two goals in the league in the cup.
“Majoro has got his sights on something else and I am afraid I am going to end up on the losing side‚” McCarthy revealed.
“Jah but listen‚ every way possible you try and push your players to bring out the best in them.
“Yeah he (Majoro) keeps counting every time he sees me and at the end of the season when he reaches his targets‚ I will let you in on a little secret.
“I will let you know what is the secret behind Majoro’s energy and goal-scoring ratio these days.” – TimesLIVE
