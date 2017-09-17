The rivalry between AmaZulu and Lamontville Golden Arrows has been escalated by a tale of home ground advantage that has been bizarrely reversed in what is one of the strangest events seen in South African football in recent times.

Arrows host AmaZulu in a league match at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday afternoon‚ at a venue the two sides used to share before Usuthu left.

AmaZulu play their home matches at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi these days‚ at a venue that not long ago was known as Arrows’ home.

Word from KwaZulu-Natal is that AmaZulu quit Princess Magogo Stadium because of suspicions of muthi as while they were struggling to win matches‚ Arrows‚ on the hand‚ were winning.

AmaZulu spokesman Brilliant Mkhathini insisted that muthi was not behind their decision to leave Magogo and said they just felt over-crowded in their “own kraal”‚ with Arrows also using the venue.

“No‚ no‚ no umuthi is something that the fans of both these clubs are talking about but we actually had our reasons (moving)‚” Mkhathini said‚ adding that AmaZulu still consider Magogo as their own ground even though on paper they’ve registered King Zwelithini Stadium as their home this season.