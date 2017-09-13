Chippa United sack coach Dan Malesela

Chippa United fired coach Dan Malesela on Wednesday less than 24 hours after his team had lost 3-1 to Baroka FC at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium.

The defeat was team’s second PSL setback in three starts after an opening round loss to Orlando Pirates. Their other result was a home victory over AmaZulu before the international break.

Malesela said he was bitterly disappointed with his sudden “release”.

“Yes I have been released. It did not come as a shock to me as I was expecting it” Malesela said.

“When you work here at this club you expect anything. I don’t think I’ll be back in PE again ever again, I don’t think I’ll do that.”

Malesela, 52, has endured a topsy-turvy relationship with Chippa having placed on “special leave” by the club towards the end of last season only to be recalled two weeks later in mid-May. He managed to help the club retain its PSL status.