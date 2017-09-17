Sundowns beat Morocco's Wydad Athletic in heated Champions League quarterfinal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane got his wish when his charges beat Wydad Athletic and in the process also stopped the Morocco side from scoring in a heated Caf Champions League quarterfinal‚ first leg‚ clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday afternoon.

Yannick Zakri beat Wydad goalkeeper Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti with a low shot to score the only goal of the match after he was beautifully set up by the nimble-footed Themba Zwane in the 70th minute.

It was heated quarterfinal encounter and the Wydad technical staff nearly came to blows with members of the Sundowns bench a few minutes before fulltime.

The Wydad bench charged at their Sundowns counterparts and it took calm heads to help smooth the tense situation.

Mosimane said on the eve of the match he was targeting a clean sheet against the Moroccans and such a result would give the Brazilians a massive advantage going into the second leg in Casablanca on Saturday night.

His charges did exactly as they were asked by their coach and worked very hard to get the result against incredibly tough opponents.

It was a tightly contested encounter and clear-cut chances were few and far between in the first half.

The visitors were quite happy to sit back and absorb the early pressure as Sundowns tried to break them down.