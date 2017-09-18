Polokwane City player thought he'd never play football again after horrific car accident

Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa is delighted to have midfielder Mogamat Jacobs back on the pitch after 18 months on the sidelines with what looked a career-ending injury.

Jacobs played for City in their 2-0 loss to Ajax Cape Town on Friday and was neat and tidy on the ball‚ running out of legs and being replaced by Puleng Tlolane with a couple of minutes to go.

The 28-year-old thought he would never play football again after a horrific car accident in March 2016 just a few days after he had helped City to a 1-1 draw at Kaizer Chiefs.

He was lucky to be alive after being left in a critical condition following a late night accident in the Polokwane CBD‚ but now the player named ‘Kaka’ is able able to resume his career and is very much part of the City plans.