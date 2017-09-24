Orlando Pirates did not hang their heads going an early goal down‚ if anything growing in strength‚ said Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ taking the positives from a first league defeat of the season against Bidvest Wits.

Gerald Phiri took an opportunistic goal in the fifth minute of Wits' 1-0 Absa Premiership victory at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday evening – which was also the defending champions’ first league win of 2017-18 in six matches.

Pirates missed an opportunity to go top of the log with their first defeat of the season.

But Sredojevic was impressed at how his ball-playing team managed to adapt in the face of a high-tempo gameplan by Wits.

Importantly Bucs‚ as had been their trait as bottom-half league dwellers for the better part of the past two seasons‚ never let their heads hang.