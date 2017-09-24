Pirates coach Sredojevic searches for positives after defeat to Wits
Orlando Pirates did not hang their heads going an early goal down‚ if anything growing in strength‚ said Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ taking the positives from a first league defeat of the season against Bidvest Wits.
Gerald Phiri took an opportunistic goal in the fifth minute of Wits' 1-0 Absa Premiership victory at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday evening – which was also the defending champions’ first league win of 2017-18 in six matches.
Pirates missed an opportunity to go top of the log with their first defeat of the season.
But Sredojevic was impressed at how his ball-playing team managed to adapt in the face of a high-tempo gameplan by Wits.
Importantly Bucs‚ as had been their trait as bottom-half league dwellers for the better part of the past two seasons‚ never let their heads hang.
They fought back into the game‚ dominated the second half‚ but could not breach a gritty Wits back five.
“We passed that ball and tried all possible means – right‚ left‚ through the centre – also creating and whatever. And this is something that we need to continue to establish as an identity‚” Sredojevic said afterwards.
“I’m really happy at how our players applied themselves. They gave their best‚ but tonight their best was not enough.
“It was really a test of character from 1-0 down to come back. We tried our best – we didn’t succeed.
“But I’m convinced that if we continue‚ football will pay us back.
“We just need to push players not to feel pressure of playing for a big team‚ but rather to enjoy their football. But at the same moment looking to put the ball in the net.”
Pirates next meet Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. - TimesLIVE
