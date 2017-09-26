Soccer

Neymar fit to face Bayern, penalty row with Cavani resurfaces

26 September 2017 - 15:44 By Reuters
Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani (R) speaks with his teammate and Brazilian forward Neymar (C) during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on September 17, 2017.
Image: CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

Neymar has been included in Paris St Germain's squad for Wednesday's Champions League game against Bayern Munich after recovering from a foot injury, coach Unai Emery said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian's return fuelled speculation over whether the Brazilian forward or Edinson Cavani would take a penalty if the French club are awarded one during the Group B game at the Parc des Princes.

The two players argued in the 2-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais nine days ago when Neymar tried to take a penalty instead of Uruguayan Cavani, who eventually had his spot-kick parried away by the keeper.

"Neymar is in the squad to play the game tomorrow," Emery told a news conference.

Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, missed PSG's 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Saturday as the team dropped their first points of the season in Ligue 1.

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria also returns to the PSG squad after nearly three weeks out injured.

Neymar and Cavani are likely to start alongside Kylian Mbappe in a 4-3-3 formation and Emery said he had discussed the penalty situation with the players.

"I spoke with each of them and they know how things will happen," the Spanish coach said.

