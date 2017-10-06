Chiefs cannot find the right sort of player‚ admits Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says the club have not signed according to the fans’ lofty expectations because they cannot find the right candidates.

Komphela‚ who has been under pressure from the Amakhosi fans after an inconsistent start to the 2017-18 season that has followed two trophyless campaigns‚ said Chiefs have screened players at Naturena but that they turned out not to be what the team wanted.

“I don’t know the number of strikers we have had here to be screened. A recommendation is a recommendation and if you get a player who is highly recommended it is also important to have a look.

“I am sure that we have gone past 10 strikers‚ it’s just that we don’t get the candidates we are looking for‚” he said adding that they have a vast scouting and recruitment network around the world.

“We do have contacts in South America‚ if you want to go to West Africa we do have‚ in Europe we do have people who we talk to. Maybe the only thing is that we don’t point it out but there are plenty of people we deal with.”

The PSL's January transfer window is just over two months away and Komphela said Chiefs' activity is going to depend on their injury situation.