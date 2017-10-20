There will be key battles all over the pitch when Kaizer Chiefs host Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium.

TimesLIVE looks at five of these matchups that could be crucial in deciding the outcome of the game.

ERICK MATHOHO VS THAMSANQA GABUZA

Mathoho has had a horror start to the season for club and country but coach Steve Komphela has little option but to stick with him given the crippling injury crisis at Naturena.

The centreback is likely to be up against the powerful Gabuza‚ who can be ‘hit and miss’ for Pirates‚ but on his day is a handful and traditionally enjoys Soweto derbies.

It should be a physical battle and one where Mathoho will have to keep his cool. His confidence will have been further dented by conceding a penalty in midweek against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Gabuza can exploit that and also possesses more pace than his opponent‚ so if he can use his muscle and get behind Mathoho he could be in business for a goal.

SIPHIWE TSHABALALA VS ABBUBAKER MOBARA

Tshabalala’s influence on this Chiefs side is still immense despite his advancing years and although some of the pace might have gone‚ he has the guile and the intelligence to keep the team ticking.

He will be up against a far less experienced opponent in Mobara‚ but one who is a smart operator too and full of ability.

If Mobara can contain Tshabalala then that will be half the battle won for Pirates as Chiefs do not have an abundance of creative players in their side.

MUSA NYATAMA VS WILLARD KATSANDE

Two tough men in the centre of the park who will give everything they have to trying to gain ascendancy in this part of the pitch.

It is likely to be a hugely physical battle and with both having the tendency to overdo the challenges sometimes‚ will have to keep on the right side of the referee.

But within their tough frames there also lies two very skilful footballers with the ability to get their teams on the front foot.

Nyatama tends to weigh in with more goals and creativity more than than Katsande‚ but the latter has proven before he can be a threat from range.

THABO MATLABA VS PHILANI ZULU

Matlaba has at times had a new lease on life in a more advanced role this season in midfield. On Tuesday in Pirates’ 1-1 home draw against Platinum Stars he scored and was all over the place from right-back‚ as opposed to his traditional place on the left.

Zulu has been finding his feet as a left-back or left wingback as Chiefs have battled injuries in defence. But can he deal with the handful that is Matlaba.

ITUMELENG KHUNE VS PIRATES’ MIDFIELD

Goalkeeper Khune will first and foremost be expected to keep a clean sheet and maintain the excellent standards he has set this season.

But there is another aspect to his game that has proven crucial for a number of years now – the ability to get Chiefs and Bafana Bafana onto the front foot quickly with his accurate distribution.

It is a genuine attacking weapon for Amakhosi and the Pirates midfielders especially will have to be aware that when the ball is in his hands‚ he will always be looking for an outlet who has made a run into space.

Khune can put the ball on a pin from 50 yards and if the Buccaneers are not ‘switched-on’‚ they may be punished.