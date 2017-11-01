Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has paid tribute to Ian McLeod‚ the former leading referee who died last week.

McLeod‚ 63‚ died in hospital in Pretoria last Thursday.

He was the first South African to referee at a World Cup at France 1998.

In a press statement released on Wednesday‚ Khoza said: “As the Premier Soccer League we recognise many years of Ian McLeod’s selfless service to professional football in the country.

“Our condolences go to the family.

"He will be remembered for his contribution in maintaining the quintessential image of the game.

“As a true public servant‚ he died with his boots on whilst coming from duty in a game played in Thohoyandou.

“The pain is much heavier because of the short space of time when we just buried the rare quality‚ breed of football administrator in the person of Dan Leboa.

“Thank you McLeod family for sharing Ian with us.

"The extent of the grief and pain of the passing of Ian will not be the same.

“We ask God to give you strength in this difficult time. May his soul repose peacefully.”