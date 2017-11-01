Nurses strike shows poor management of health care in Kenya

Nurses in Kenya’s public hospitals have been on strike since June, paralysing health care services countrywide.

At the centre of their dispute is a collective bargaining agreement that had been struck with county governments through the council of governors. The agreement addresses pay, working conditions and promotions.

But it’s not been honoured by the governors because they say it’s too costly and hasn’t been cleared by the salaries and remunerations commission. The commission’s mandate is to set and regularly review salary and benefits of all state officers and to advise the government on remuneration and benefits of other public servants.

The government has responded to the impasse by threatening to sack the nurses and freezing their salaries.

Some nurses have gone back to work, though most remain on strike.

The nurses strike began less than three months after a doctors’ strike that lasted for 105 days. It had a devastating effect on the health sector as essential health services such as antenatal clinics, care of mothers during delivery, immunising babies and attending to patients with chronic diseases were not offered.

The strike has overwhelmed the two national referral hospitals; Kenyatta National Hospitalin Nairobi and the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Western Kenya because they are treating patients who should have been served at the peripheral health facilities.

Many expectant mothers are giving birth at home while some patients have had to travel to neighbouring countries like Tanzania for treatment.

There is also a danger that the significant gains Kenya has made in the fight against childhood illnesses such as pneumonia, diarrhoea and measles could be reversed.

Calling for better pay

The Kenya National Union of Nurses, the trade union representing the nurses, has made major concessions in the salary negotiations by bringing down their pay demands.

The 26,000 nurses also want a uniform allowance, a risk allowance changes to entry levels for new employees.

Kenyan nurses work under difficult conditions. Understaffing is acute, particularly in remote dispensaries and health centres where they performs duties normally done by clinicians or pharmaceutical technologists.