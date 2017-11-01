Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana centre-back Matthew Booth says Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese haven't lived up to their high billings and have everything to prove if they start against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.

The exciting midfield duo moved from Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs respectively in August but are yet to set the scene alight.

“It's been average from their perspective but I wouldn't be surprised if Lebese starts because of what transpired in the Chippa United game‚ regardless of the fact that it was a tactical issue‚" Booth said.

"However‚ such things can damage confidence in the long run.

"It's also a vital game for Oupa Manyisa for obvious reasons because looking at his performances‚ I'm not sure he deserves to start.

"But Pitso could move him into the line-up because of who they are playing against.

“I'm still waiting for Lebese to show what he has to offer because I know he has the talent but I'm waiting for him to shine.

"I hope he does because most new players that join Sundowns are often able to play with freedom because of the quality of the squad.

"They haven't replaced Keagan Dolly and with Mzikayise Mashaba out of the picture‚ it seemed like Lebese was a desperate buy.

"To be honest‚ he wasn't consistent for Kaizer Chiefs and those purchases didn't quite make sense at the time.

"The left-hand side hasn't been filled to its potential.”

The Pitso Mosimane-coached Pretoria side also go into the crucial league game on the back of three consecutive defeats and Pirates was a team they routinely embarrassed last season.