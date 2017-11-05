Soccer

Injured England star Dele Alli out of friendlies against Germany and Brazil

05 November 2017 - 15:10 By Reuters
Tottenham's Dele Alli overjoyed after scoring against Real Madrid. Picture: Reuters
Tottenham's Dele Alli overjoyed after scoring against Real Madrid. Picture: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley this month after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid.

Alli was not named in Tottenham's squad for Sunday's Premier League game against basement side Crystal Palace but manager Mauricio Pochettino said the 21-year-old's injury was not serious.

The standout performer for Tottenham against European champions Real at Wembley on Wednesday, Alli scored twice as they booked their spot in the last 16.

He has netted three times in 10 league games for third-placed Spurs.

"Dele suffered a minor injury in his hamstring after the Real Madrid game... in some periods this happens.

"That is why the squad is so important. We have to show we're a team," Pochettino said.

England confirmed that Alli was ruled out but did not name a replacement.

Gareth Southgate's side host World Cup holders Germany on November 10 and Brazil four days later.

