Polokwane City absorbing the moment

05 November 2017 - 12:40 By Sazi Hadebe
Polokwane City players celebrates a victory during the 2017 Telkom Knockout football match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg on 04 November 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Polokwane City former team manager Bernard Molekwa has done relatively well in the very short space of time he's headed the technical side of the seven-year old Limpopo club.

The victory was built around a brace by striker Rendani Ndou‚ who benefited from two classic final passes from his irrepressible partner Rodney Ramagalela.

"We took that early lead but Pirates came back strongly with us guilty of allowing them space to string a few passes in dangerous areas.

"But the boys didn't give up and showed character as we managed to regain the lead only to falter again by giving them room to equalise towards to the end of first half," said Molekwa.

Molekwa was pleased with the final outcome which was gained after Pirates defenders Marc van Heerden and Ntsikelelo Nyauza failed to convert their spot kicks while Ravhuhali Ndivhuwo‚ Jabu Maluleke‚ Ramagalela and Walter Maponyane slotted theirs.

"We are very happy to be where we are. This was not easy to achieve. We believe that with hard work we can achieve a lot that we've failed to do before.

"As a team we know there is still plenty of room for improvement‚" said Molekwa who wore a smile in his face and had a chuckle when he was asked to choose who he will prefer to play in the semis.

Bloemfontein Celtic was put on the table as a good starting point but Molekwa picked his words carefully‚ saying: "I can't say I prefer that one to the other‚ any team is ok."

Polokwane's opponents in the semis will be revealed immediately after the last quarterfinal match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs has been completed at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth om Sunday.

The semis will be played on the weekend of November 18-19 straight after a two-week international break that starts on Monday. 

El-Karti strike seals CAF Champions League for Wydad Casablanca

Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca secured a first African Champions League title in 25 years as Walid El-Karti’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 win over ...
Crouch the hero for the Potters

Former England striker Peter Crouch came off the bench to rescue a point for Stoke City in a 2-2 draw yesterday, denying new Leicester manager Claude ...
Stars allow gritty Celtic to march into TKO semifinals

This was not an exciting match, but Bloemfontein Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic will not be bothered as his side came from a goal down to claim their ...
