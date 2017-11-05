Polokwane City absorbing the moment

Polokwane City former team manager Bernard Molekwa has done relatively well in the very short space of time he's headed the technical side of the seven-year old Limpopo club.

The victory was built around a brace by striker Rendani Ndou‚ who benefited from two classic final passes from his irrepressible partner Rodney Ramagalela.

"We took that early lead but Pirates came back strongly with us guilty of allowing them space to string a few passes in dangerous areas.

"But the boys didn't give up and showed character as we managed to regain the lead only to falter again by giving them room to equalise towards to the end of first half," said Molekwa.

Molekwa was pleased with the final outcome which was gained after Pirates defenders Marc van Heerden and Ntsikelelo Nyauza failed to convert their spot kicks while Ravhuhali Ndivhuwo‚ Jabu Maluleke‚ Ramagalela and Walter Maponyane slotted theirs.

"We are very happy to be where we are. This was not easy to achieve. We believe that with hard work we can achieve a lot that we've failed to do before.

"As a team we know there is still plenty of room for improvement‚" said Molekwa who wore a smile in his face and had a chuckle when he was asked to choose who he will prefer to play in the semis.

Bloemfontein Celtic was put on the table as a good starting point but Molekwa picked his words carefully‚ saying: "I can't say I prefer that one to the other‚ any team is ok."

Polokwane's opponents in the semis will be revealed immediately after the last quarterfinal match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs has been completed at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth om Sunday.

The semis will be played on the weekend of November 18-19 straight after a two-week international break that starts on Monday.