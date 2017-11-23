Oupa Manyisa has brought a good balance to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane has said as Downs' new signing shows signs of finding his feet with impressive performances in his last two games.

Manyisa has been deployed as a left-sided midfielder - a position the playmaker has occupied at times for previous club Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana - as Downs have cruised to big away wins against Orlando Pirates (3-1) and Bidvest Wits (2-0 on Tuesday night).

Against Wits Manyisa performed that role well‚ and his ability to come inside when Sundowns were not in possession and help central players Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda snuff out the threat of Xola Mlambo and Thabang Monare was influential in the Brazilians dominating the game.

Summing up a good 90 minute for his team‚ Mosimane said: "I'm happy with the result‚ I'm happy with the chances created. I'm not happy with the finishing.

"I think if Percy Tau was calm he could have scored two goals.

"I think if 'Sbu' [Sibusiso Vilakazi] was assertive in one-on-ones and made decisions - Khama [Billiat] scored a more difficult goal than where Sbu was.

"I think [centreback Soumahoro] Bangaly was my man-of-the-match. He did exceptionally well. Bangaly and Motjeka Madisha dealt very well with all the aerial balls to Amr Gamal.