Safa president Jordaan mourns SABC commentator Manyaapelo
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late SABC commentator Cebo Manyaapelo who died at the age of 50 on Wednesday after a long illness.
“The South African football family is much poorer as a result of a loss of another giant broadcaster Cebo Manyaapelo‚” Jordaan said.
“His contribution to promoting the game in the country has been immense‚ moving from grassroots‚ information-sharing and engagements to the highest of international levels including the Fifa World Cup and Confederations Cup‚ and his voice has not been silenced.
“We mourn his loss and celebrate his contribution‚ appreciate the energy and insights that he brought to football. We are certainly sad and the loss to the family is also our loss.
“To his colleagues at SABC and Motsweding FM‚ which were his second home‚ we feel for your loss and on behalf of the Safa we want to express our sincere condolences to his family‚ SABC and Motsweding FM.”
Kaizer Chiefs also sent their condolences to Manyaapelo’s family this week.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary sports commentator and presenter Cebo Manyaapelo.
“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends‚ may his soul rest in the eternal peace‚” the club said.
