South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late SABC commentator Cebo Manyaapelo who died at the age of 50 on Wednesday after a long illness.

“The South African football family is much poorer as a result of a loss of another giant broadcaster Cebo Manyaapelo‚” Jordaan said.

“His contribution to promoting the game in the country has been immense‚ moving from grassroots‚ information-sharing and engagements to the highest of international levels including the Fifa World Cup and Confederations Cup‚ and his voice has not been silenced.

“We mourn his loss and celebrate his contribution‚ appreciate the energy and insights that he brought to football. We are certainly sad and the loss to the family is also our loss.